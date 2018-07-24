Danger! Black Woman Tries To Use Multiple Coupons At Dollar General! Manager Calls Police!

The idea of Black people having the police called on them for living their lives is far from funny, but the number of ridiculous situations in which cops are called is almost amusing. Almost.

This time, police in Buffalo, N.Y. were summoned because (gasp) a Black woman was using “too many coupons,” according to the store manager.

This Black woman had the police called on her by a store clerk because she used too many coupons pic.twitter.com/kzAKcTV8Jl — NowThis (@nowthisnews) July 23, 2018

