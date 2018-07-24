CLOSE
National
Danger! Black Woman Tries To Use Multiple Coupons At Dollar General! Manager Calls Police!

The idea of Black people having the police called on them for living their lives is far from funny, but the number of ridiculous situations in which cops are called is almost amusing. Almost.

This time, police in Buffalo, N.Y. were summoned because (gasp) a Black woman was using “too many coupons,” according to the store manager.

 

 

