WATCH: Jamie Foxx Interview With Denzel Washington

Jamie Foxx’s Off Script series centers around the talented actor/singer/comedian chopping it up with his A-list friends discussing life before the Hollywood lights, cameras and awards. Foxx sits down with the legendary Denzel Washington for a hilarious off-script interview. The two sing Cardi B, talk about food and the floral arrangements Washington took home from the Oscars, and more.

Check out the interview below!

