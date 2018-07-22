CLOSE
WATCH: Jamie Foxx Interview With Denzel Washington

Denzel Washington Attends 'The Taking Of Pelham 123' Press Junket

Source: Sean Gallup / Getty

Jamie Foxx’s Off Script series centers around the talented actor/singer/comedian chopping it up with his A-list friends discussing life before the Hollywood lights, cameras and awards. Foxx sits down with the legendary Denzel Washington for a hilarious off-script interview. The two sing Cardi B, talk about food and the floral arrangements Washington took home from the Oscars, and more.

Check out the interview below!

Continue reading WATCH: Jamie Foxx Interview With Denzel Washington

