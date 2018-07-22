Anthony Anderson Under Investigation After Alledge Assault

Anthony Anderson is denying allegations that he assaulted a woman. The woman filed a report with the Los Angeles Police Department earlier this year, saying she was attacked by the Black-ish star at a business meeting and later decided to file a claim.

A spokesperson for Anderson says:

“It’s unfortunate that anyone can file a police report whether it is true or false. The authorities have not contacted Anthony or any of his representatives about this matter. Anthony unequivocally disputes the claim.”

Meanwhile, no details about the assault have not been released. The LAPD, says they have a crime report listing him as a suspect in a crime, and it’s an open investigation.

Anderson just received his fourth straight Emmy nomination for his role as patriarch Andre Johnson in Kenya Barris’ ABC family sitcom “Black-ish.” He’s set to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame later this year.

