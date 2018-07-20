CLOSE
Woman Said United Wouldn’t Allow Her Daughter On Plane With Bag Of Medicine

United Airlines Retires The Boeing 747 From Its Fleet

[caption id="attachment_2988802" align="alignleft" width="781"] Source: Gilbert Carrasquillo / Getty[/caption] Oh the drama! Recently, Michael B. Jordan was spotted on a boat during his Italian vacation surrounded by three bikini-clad white women...and of course, Black Twitter damn near exploded! So much so, that the "Black Panther" actor made a video trying to reassure his fans that he likes all "milk, I like chocolate milk, I like almond milk, strawberry milk,"and even "cinnamon toast crunch milk." That, and he said Italy just doesn't have a lot of Black women. *insert side-eye* Not surprisingly, his explanation didn't help his case, leaving his fans even more divided then before. See for yourself how the debate unfolded on social media.

 

