WATCH: Kevin Hart Refuses To Let Tiffany Haddish Repay Money She Owes Him….Hilarious

2017 NBCUniversal Summer Press Day - Arrivals

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty

Before Tiffany Haddish’s career took off, Kevin Hart helped out the struggling Haddish by lending her $300 while the two were working on a sketch comedy show together.

She paid him back while on set or did she?

Hart gets the last laugh.

Hart and Haddish’s upcoming film “Night School” hits theaters Sept. 28.

Are You A Black Female Director? HelloBeautiful Wants Your Short Films For Our Ladies First Film Series

Michelle Obama Launches ‘When We All Vote’ Initiative With The Help Of A Few Famous Friends

