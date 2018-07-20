WATCH: Kevin Hart Refuses To Let Tiffany Haddish Repay Money She Owes Him….Hilarious

6 reads Leave a comment
Before Tiffany Haddish’s career took off, Kevin Hart helped out the struggling Haddish by lending her $300 while the two were working on a sketch comedy show together.
She paid him back while on set or did she?
Hart gets the last laugh.
Hart and Haddish’s upcoming film “Night School” hits theaters Sept. 28.
