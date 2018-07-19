Check Out Dose Of Cuteness: Actor Lance Gross And Wife Share Photos Of His New Son

Nicknamed “LL Kool G,” Lennon Lorin Gross is the second bundle of joy for Lance and wife Rebecca Gross, the couple has a daughter, Berkley Brynn. The proud poppa took to social media, via Instagram, to share his happiness with his followers and to reveal his new baby boy’s name, the date and time of birth.

Congrats again to Lance and Becca!

