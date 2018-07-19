CLOSE
Do You Recognize This Bank Robber

A manhunt is underway after a Durham bank employee is shot during a robbery at Suntrust Bank off highway 55 and highway 54. Authorities say the robber entered the bank and demanded money. The suspect is described wearing a pink aviator jacket, black sunglasses, black pants and a long wig with dreadlocks or braids. The man is between 5 feet 7 inches to 5 feet inches, brandishing a gun and holding cash as he ran out the bank door.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Walsh at 919-560-4440, ext. 29248 or Durham CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

