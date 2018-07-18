CLOSE
National
Home > National

Today Is National Hot Dog Day 2018: Freebies and Deals

5 reads
Leave a comment
Close-Up Of Hot Dogs

Source: Food Delight / EyeEm / Getty

It’s National Hot Dog Day today, and fast-food restaurants and other eateries are offering discounts and freebies. Frankly, you won’t want to miss the deals!

National Hot Dog Day 2018 freebies & deals

courtsy WRAL

Take our Poll:

deals , feebies , National Hot Dog Day

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

16 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Today Is National Hot Dog Day 2018: Freebies and Deals

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
British singer songwriter Sade Adu, lead singer of the
A New Sade Album Is In The Works
 45 mins ago
07.18.18
Michelle Williams Checks Into A Mental Health Facility…
 15 hours ago
07.18.18
13 items
R.I.P. Eric Garner: Powerful Photos From Protests Sparked…
 18 hours ago
07.17.18
GBK BET Awards Official Backstage Talent Lounge - Day 3
El DeBarge Arrested For Vandalism
 21 hours ago
07.17.18
President Obama Departs The White House En Route To Illinois
Let’s Watch This Video Of Obama Dancing In…
 24 hours ago
07.17.18
Janet Jackson Signs Copies Of 'TRUE YOU: A Guide To Finding And Loving Yourself' - March 19, 2011
Behind The Scenes Look At Janet’s Essence Photo…
 1 day ago
07.17.18
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Jackie Christie’s Play Brings The…
 1 day ago
07.17.18
‘LHHATLS7’ Reunion Recap: Spice Keeps It Real About…
 1 day ago
07.17.18
15 items
15 Celebrity Besties Who Are #BestfriendGoals
 2 days ago
07.16.18
7 items
6 Life Quotes By Ida B. Wells
 2 days ago
07.16.18
Kulture Konspiracies: 11 Questions The Culture STILL Needs…
 2 days ago
07.17.18
Gotdamn Girl! Fans React To Garcelle Beauvais’ Super…
 2 days ago
07.17.18
14 items
14 Shirtless Pictures Of Jason Momoa That’ll Prepare…
 2 days ago
07.16.18
(Yawn): Dennis Rodman Wants To Do A Song…
 2 days ago
07.17.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close