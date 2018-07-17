Rocky Mount Is Offering A Basketball Camp For Kids In Grades 3-12

0 reads Leave a comment
Know a kid in Rocky Mount who would enjoy attending a basketball camp?
14 Of Garcelle Beauvais’ Fanciest Moments
14 photos Launch gallery
14 Of Garcelle Beauvais’ Fanciest Moments
1. Gorgeous.1 of 14
2. Bad b*tch central.2 of 14
3. Ride or die.3 of 14
4. Million dollar smile.4 of 14
5. Oh heyyy!5 of 14
6. Oh.6 of 14
7. Sittin’ pretty.7 of 14
8. Curves for days.8 of 14
9. Sexy in black.9 of 14
10. Pretty in pink.10 of 14
11. Calm slay.11 of 14
12. Got it going on!12 of 14
13. Beauty at its best.13 of 14
14. Slay, Garcelle!14 of 14
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark
comments – add yours