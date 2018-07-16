She’s definitely gonna have Steve Harvey sweating this winter.

Follow Dee-Ann Kentish-Rogers, Great Brittain’s Miss Universe winner and the first Black woman to represent the country.

Originally from Anguilla, she’s also a world-class athlete.

Follow @AsToldBy_Dee to keep up with her next steps to competing on the Miss Universe stage.

Dee-Ann Kentish-Rodgers: The new Miss Universe Great Britain! 😍 She is the first black woman to hold the title and will go on to represent Great Britain internationally on the Miss Universe stage. Congratulations, @AsToldBy_Dee! 👏🏾 pic.twitter.com/rIXn3lExPg — Dionne Grant (@DionneGrant) July 15, 2018

Meet Great Britain’s Black Miss Universe: Dee-Ann Kentish-Rogers was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: