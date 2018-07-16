CLOSE
‘Coupon Carl’ Calls Cops On Black Woman for Allegedly Using A Forged Coupon

Here we go again, another sad story of white person calling the police on a black person for something totally ridiculous. Morry Matson aka, “Coupon Carl”, a Chicago CVS manager called the police on a black woman who tried to use a manufacturer’s coupon at the pharmacy. The woman, Camilla Hudson, described the interaction in a Facebook post that was widely shared on social media.

