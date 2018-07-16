‘Coupon Carl’ Calls Cops On Black Woman for Allegedly Using A Forged Coupon

Here we go again, another sad story of white person calling the police on a black person for something totally ridiculous. Morry Matson aka, “Coupon Carl”, a Chicago CVS manager called the police on a black woman who tried to use a manufacturer’s coupon at the pharmacy. The woman, Camilla Hudson, described the interaction in a Facebook post that was widely shared on social media.

A white man called the police on a Black woman for attempting to use a coupon @ the CVS Pharmacy located at 6150 N. Broadway in Chicago! RETWEET THIS! pic.twitter.com/KnFQI4yhfT — StanceGrounded (@_SJPeace_) July 14, 2018

“CVS has begun an investigation and we will take any corrective action that is warranted to prevent it from happening again”

