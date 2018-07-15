CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

The King Arrives: LeBron Appears In Purple & Gold At Lakers Summer League Game

The fans lose it when they see James in purple and gold for the first time.

5 reads
Leave a comment
2016 NBA Champion Cleveland Cavaliers Airport Arrival

Source: Jason Miller / Getty

Lakers fans were ecstatic to see LeBron James enter a Las Vegas Summer League game in purple and gold shorts.

They welcomed their new king with a standing ovation that immediately erased years of heated Kobe vs. LeBron arguments.

Bron greeted his new teammate Brandon Ingram on the sidelines as fans looked on and prospects competed for a chance to play beside the King next spring.

Lake Show stans, hit the jump to see Kobe Bryant’s summer league highlight tape from 1996.

The King Arrives: LeBron Appears In Purple & Gold At Lakers Summer League Game was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

1 2Next page »

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading The King Arrives: LeBron Appears In Purple & Gold At Lakers Summer League Game

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
US-POLITICS-OBAMA-parties
Our President Posts His Summer Reading List…See What…
 3 hours ago
07.16.18
‘Power’ Recap: The Lying Kings And Queens Are…
 12 hours ago
07.16.18
Too Much Sauce: You Won’t Believe What They…
 16 hours ago
07.16.18
Original GG’z: True Story Of Isaac Wright’s Unbreakable…
 16 hours ago
07.16.18
The King Arrives: LeBron Appears In Purple &…
 18 hours ago
07.16.18
25 items
#MyMamaSaid: This Cardi B Throwback Photo Has The…
 20 hours ago
07.15.18
22 items
#Baecation: Ciara And Russell Wilson Are Having A…
 21 hours ago
07.15.18
Real Tears: Will Smith Reflects On Iconic Fatherhood…
 21 hours ago
07.16.18
Kings Of Paris: Meet The Black Fútbolers Who…
 22 hours ago
07.16.18
GG Music: Your New Favorite Stoner Kush Kelz…
 23 hours ago
07.16.18
Supa Dupa GG: Missy Elliott Released Her Classic…
 23 hours ago
07.16.18
#FireInTheBooth: Drake Burns Down Social Media With New…
 2 days ago
07.16.18
“If Vegetarians Were A Gang…” Watch This Hilarious…
 2 days ago
07.16.18
#DrizzyFree: Drake Becomes First Artist To Leave Cash…
 2 days ago
07.16.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close