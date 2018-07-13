CLOSE
Local
Put The Honey Smacks Down: CDC links Cereal To Salmonella

USA, California, Los Angeles, Mature man eating breakfast and reading newspaper

Source: Rob Lewine / Getty

A salmonella outbreak linked to Kellogg’s Honey Smacks cereal is growing. The CDC says about 100 people have gotten sick but it hasn’t killed anybody, however 33 people had to go to the hospital. The cereal was re-called last month and the FDA is urging stores to pull any Honey Smacks cereal boxes off the shelves immediately.

How to check which products are recalled

Contact a healthcare provider if you think you got sick from consuming recalled Kellogg’s Honey Smacks cereal. Most people infected with Salmonella develop the following signs and symptoms 12-72 hours after being exposed to the bacteria:

Diarrhea

Fever

Abdominal cramps

