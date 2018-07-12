CLOSE
National
Home > National

Black Man Confronted By Police At Apartment Pool, Accused Of Jumping Fence To Get In (Spoiler: He Lives There)

0 reads
Leave a comment
Rippled water in swimming pool, full frame

Source: Ryan McVay / Getty

Shane Holland, a Black man in Indianapolis was harrassed by an off-duty police officer while enjoying the pool at the apartment complex where he resides and pays rent. The officer was later joined by a manager from the complex who asked Holland to leave the pool.

 

 

England Media Access - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia

Goal! World Cup Cutie Ruben Loftus-Cheek Is Quenching Our Summer Thirst!

21 photos Launch gallery

Goal! World Cup Cutie Ruben Loftus-Cheek Is Quenching Our Summer Thirst!

Continue reading Goal! World Cup Cutie Ruben Loftus-Cheek Is Quenching Our Summer Thirst!

Goal! World Cup Cutie Ruben Loftus-Cheek Is Quenching Our Summer Thirst!

[caption id="attachment_3006599" align="alignleft" width="891"] Source: Alex Morton / Getty[/caption] We've seen plenty of cuties at the 2018 World Cup, but none is finer than England's own Ruben Loftus-Cheek. The 22-year-old, whose from South London and plays for Chelsea, is melting the hearts of Black women around the world. Here are 20 pics of how and why this brotha is quenching all of our summer thirst! Goaaaaaaallllllll!

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

Indianapolis , police , pool , Shane Holland

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Marie Claire Fresh Faces Party - Arrivals
‘Forbes’ Claims Kylie Jenner Is A “Self-Made” Almost…
 1 hour ago
07.12.18
Summertime Soundtrack: Donald Glover Drops A 2-Song Project…
 15 hours ago
07.12.18
35 items
PHOTOS: #TeamBeautiful Hits New Orleans For All The…
 23 hours ago
07.11.18
21 items
Goal! World Cup Cutie Ruben Loftus-Cheek Is Quenching…
 1 day ago
07.11.18
BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 - Backstage & Audience
Congratulations! Cardi B Gives Birth To Baby Girl
 1 day ago
07.11.18
Oh, So That Was Mj Rodriguez’s Real Singing…
 1 day ago
07.12.18
‘Love Is’ Recap: Nuri’s Doubt Jeopardizes Her Relationship…
 2 days ago
07.11.18
11 items
Higher & Higher: 11 Athletes & Rappers Who…
 2 days ago
07.11.18
Watch: Wiz Khalifa Talks Chuck Taylors And His…
 2 days ago
07.11.18
Netflix Is Bringing ALL The Laughs By Dropping…
 2 days ago
07.11.18
KiKiiiiiii! Guy Completely Fails At Doing The Shiggy…
 2 days ago
07.11.18
Watch: Kid Ink Takes It To The Tropics…
 2 days ago
07.11.18
Freeway Talks Waiting For A Kidney, Black Men…
 2 days ago
07.11.18
SMH: ‘The View” Host Tearfully Tells Story Of…
 2 days ago
07.11.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close