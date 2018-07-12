Black Man Confronted By Police At Apartment Pool, Accused Of Jumping Fence To Get In (Spoiler: He Lives There)

Shane Holland, a Black man in Indianapolis was harrassed by an off-duty police officer while enjoying the pool at the apartment complex where he resides and pays rent. The officer was later joined by a manager from the complex who asked Holland to leave the pool.

This Black man was questioned by police at HIS OWN POOL and accused of jumping the fence to get in pic.twitter.com/ccR28jyImw — NowThis (@nowthisnews) July 11, 2018

