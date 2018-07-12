Sprouts Farmers Market Hosting Job Fair Today

1 reads Leave a comment
Sprouts Farmers Market, known for offering fresh, natural and organic products at affordable prices will hold a career fair today in the Triangle. The grocery store chain is looking to hire 150 employees for the new store in Durham. The job fair is at the Fairfield Inn on Leonardo Drive in Durham for 8am til 11:30am and from 1PM to 4PM.
The 30,000-square-foot store will be located at 105 West NC Highway 54 and will open on Wednesday, August 22 at 7 a.m.
