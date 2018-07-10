CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Sunny Hostin Of The View ‘Targeted’ And Had N-Word Yelled At Her And Friends On July 4th

0 reads
Leave a comment
ABC's 'The View' - Season 20

Source: Heidi Gutman / Getty

Sunny Hostin shared on The View how her July 4th holiday was interrupted by individuals shouting the N-word at her and friends while vacationing.

 

The Legends Did Not Come To Play For Essence Festival Day 3

22 photos Launch gallery

The Legends Did Not Come To Play For Essence Festival Day 3

Continue reading The Legends Did Not Come To Play For Essence Festival Day 3

The Legends Did Not Come To Play For Essence Festival Day 3

[caption id="attachment_4272176" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Andrew Vo / Global Grind[/caption] Day 3 of the 2018 Essence Festival was exactly what you would imagine it to be — legendary. To conclude the amazing weekend in New Orleans, Global Grind caught performances by the talented Mali Music, DVSN, bounced with Big Freedia, ran through classics with SWV, Ashanti and Fantasia, then got our entire lives with the amazing, incomparable Janet Jackson.   Check out our gallery for the pics.

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

Sunny Hostin , the view

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
ABC's 'The View' - Season 20
Sunny Hostin Of The View ‘Targeted’ And Had…
 56 mins ago
07.10.18
Billy Dee Williams
Billy Dee Williams The Original Lando Will Return…
 2 hours ago
07.10.18
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Tami’s Ochocinco Comments To Evelyn…
 11 hours ago
07.10.18
‘LHHATLS7’ Recap: Stevie J And Erica Mena Engage…
 12 hours ago
07.10.18
Brought The House Down: This Black Ink Chicago…
 13 hours ago
07.10.18
Lil Rel Howery & Jess Hilarious Are Bringing…
 15 hours ago
07.10.18
Motivation: This Amazing 11-Year-Old DJ Will Start Your…
 18 hours ago
07.10.18
21 items
Mayvenn Hosts #BEAUTYTALKS Dinner At Essence Fest
 18 hours ago
07.10.18
Rick Ross & Roc Nation Are Getting Sued…
 19 hours ago
07.10.18
Watch: Jay Rock’s World Becomes An 8-Bit Video…
 19 hours ago
07.10.18
Strange Or Cool? This Youtuber Makes Instruments Out…
 20 hours ago
07.10.18
On The Run: Beyonce & Jay Z Are…
 20 hours ago
07.10.18
The Internet Wants A Joint Album From Nicki…
 20 hours ago
07.10.18
Tiffany Haddish for GQ
Tyler Perry Buys Tiffany Haddish Her Dream Car
 23 hours ago
07.09.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close