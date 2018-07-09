CLOSE
Kroger To Host Career Job Fair For Employees Affected By Closure

Kroger Grand Opening

Grocery store chain Kroger will host a job fair July 17-18 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Hampton Inn Airport/Brier Creek located at 8021 Arco Corporate Drive in Raleigh. The fair is for full- and part-time associates. Multiple companies including Food Lion, Chick-fil-A, Spectrum, NC State Dining, and Walmart have confirmed their attendance.

Kroger will also offer assistance with resume writing both days at 10 a.m. Kroger announced in June they will be closing all 14 stores in Raleigh and Durham mid-August.

