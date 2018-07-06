Looks like old trouble found Breezy.

Chris Brown was arrested right after his concert in West Palm Beach, Florida and charged with felony assault. The charges were in connection an incident at a Tampa nightclub in April 2017. Brown allegedly attacked a photographer.

He was released after paying a $2,000 bond.

Source: TMZ

Also Check Out: Chris Brown Slammed With A Restraining Order From Another Woman

Also Check Out: Chris Brown Drops $350k For Bullet Proof SUV

Chris Brown Arrested For Felony Assault was originally published on kysdc.com