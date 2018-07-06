CLOSE
Radio One Exclusive
Home > Radio One Exclusive

Chris Brown Arrested For Felony Assault

1 reads
Leave a comment
Chris Brown plays Miami

Source: JLN Photography/WENN.com / WENN

Looks like old trouble found Breezy.

Chris Brown was arrested right after his concert in West Palm Beach, Florida and charged with felony assault. The charges were in connection an incident at a Tampa nightclub in April 2017. Brown allegedly attacked a photographer.

He was released after paying a $2,000 bond.

Source: TMZ

Also Check Out: Chris Brown Slammed With A Restraining Order From Another Woman

Also Check Out: Chris Brown Drops $350k For Bullet Proof SUV

 

Chris Brown Arrested For Felony Assault was originally published on kysdc.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
two young women with cash
Take Our Music Survey For A Chance To…
 59 mins ago
07.06.18
#MediaMakers: Meet Gina Charbonnet, Executive Producer Of Essence…
 18 hours ago
07.06.18
These Dogs Were Too Smart To Fall For…
 19 hours ago
07.06.18
Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott’s Baby Girl Probably…
 19 hours ago
07.06.18
This Proves You Never Know When Or Where…
 19 hours ago
07.06.18
LMAO: When The Dentist Medication Brings Out Your…
 19 hours ago
07.06.18
From Wakanda To Mutual Combat: Black Panther Star…
 19 hours ago
07.06.18
Breaking Bardi: Lee Daniels Thinks He Played A…
 19 hours ago
07.06.18
GG Music: Taylor Bennett Is In His Robbin’…
 20 hours ago
07.06.18
She’s Not Your BEST Friend If She Doesn’t…
 22 hours ago
07.06.18
Virginia Man Beats The Heat By Baking Cookies…
 22 hours ago
07.06.18
Janet Jackson Thanks Fans For Supporting Her In…
 22 hours ago
07.06.18
Evangeline Lilly Plays Miss Mary Mack. Do You…
 23 hours ago
07.06.18
Drake’s ‘In My Feelings’ Song Gets A Viral…
 23 hours ago
07.06.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close