#SnackingWhileBlack: Georgia Subway Employee Calls 911 Because Black Family Kept Using The Bathroom

The family of seven stopped for dinner after their grandmother's birthday party as they were traveling back to North Carolina.

White Cop From The Back

Source: Halfdark / Getty

While on a recent vacation, a Black family of seven had the police called on them.

Their crime? Eating at Subway and using the bathroom too often.

According to WSB-TV, the Dobson family claims that an employee complained to the Coweta County, Ga., authorities that she feared the large family was frequently going back to the bathroom and could possibly be stealing soda into water cups.

“I need somebody to come through here please, ASAP. Now,” the employee said on the recorded call.

“There’s about eight people in a van, and they’ve been in the store for about an hour. They keep going back and forth to the bathrooms by my back door.”

Felicia Dobson says her family was driving back to North Carolina from their grandmother’s birthday when they stopped at a Subway to eat dinner. She stressed to WSB that they weren’t doing anything wrong.

“I have a 24-year-old sister who’s a recent graduate of North Carolina A&T (State University). My daughter’s 19. She’s entering sophomore year at Wake Forest University,” Felicia Dobson said.

She also is clear about what she believes the entire situation was about: Race.

“I don’t think she ever felt threatened,” Dobson said. “We can’t change our skin color. I have great kids. I have a great family.”

In the meantime, Subway franchise owner Rosh Patel told WSB: “I take this very seriously, and I am fully investigating. I have also used this opportunity to reiterate to my staff the importance of making everyone feel welcome.”

