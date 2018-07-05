CLOSE
SMDH: Black Oregon State Representative Had The Cops Called On Her In Her Own Neighborhood

In another edition of “Black folks getting the cops called on them for being Black” — Democratic state representative, Janelle Bynum, has joined the senseless list after going door to door in an Oregon neighborhood that she represents.

 

According to Bynum, a woman called the police on her because she was concerned at how much time the state rep was spending “typing on her cell phone” after each house. Janelle took to Facebook to share the disgusting incident, and went on to describe how the officer who arrived at the scene was very respectful and did his job accordingly.

 

Just like most folks who call the cops on “suspicious Black people”, the woman did not want to confront Bynum face to face.

 

Yes, #LetsBeBetterNeighbors. But some folks just need to mind their business.

SMDH: Black Oregon State Representative Had The Cops Called On Her In Her Own Neighborhood was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

Continue reading SMDH: Black Oregon State Representative Had The Cops Called On Her In Her Own Neighborhood

