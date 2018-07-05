CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

LMAO: When The Dentist Medication Brings Out Your Inner Dance Diva

Let it loose.

1 reads
Leave a comment
Embrace the beauty of braids

Source: PeopleImages / Getty

If you’ve ever had your wisdom teeth pulled, you know the medication they give you can make you feel loose and free.

And if you’re accompanied by a family member who loves a good laugh, expect a video of your post-operation feels to be up online at any moment.

One father couldn’t help but document his 17-year-old daughter’s experience with the dentist medication. Her inner diva came out for an entertaining episode. Check out the hilarious clip for yourself below!

LMAO: When The Dentist Medication Brings Out Your Inner Dance Diva was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading LMAO: When The Dentist Medication Brings Out Your Inner Dance Diva

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
two young women with cash
Take Our Music Survey For A Chance To…
 58 mins ago
07.06.18
#MediaMakers: Meet Gina Charbonnet, Executive Producer Of Essence…
 18 hours ago
07.06.18
These Dogs Were Too Smart To Fall For…
 19 hours ago
07.06.18
Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott’s Baby Girl Probably…
 19 hours ago
07.06.18
This Proves You Never Know When Or Where…
 19 hours ago
07.06.18
LMAO: When The Dentist Medication Brings Out Your…
 19 hours ago
07.06.18
From Wakanda To Mutual Combat: Black Panther Star…
 19 hours ago
07.06.18
Breaking Bardi: Lee Daniels Thinks He Played A…
 19 hours ago
07.06.18
GG Music: Taylor Bennett Is In His Robbin’…
 20 hours ago
07.06.18
She’s Not Your BEST Friend If She Doesn’t…
 22 hours ago
07.06.18
Virginia Man Beats The Heat By Baking Cookies…
 22 hours ago
07.06.18
Janet Jackson Thanks Fans For Supporting Her In…
 22 hours ago
07.06.18
Evangeline Lilly Plays Miss Mary Mack. Do You…
 23 hours ago
07.06.18
Drake’s ‘In My Feelings’ Song Gets A Viral…
 23 hours ago
07.06.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close