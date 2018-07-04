CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Joseline Back! 10 Lessons For Survival From ‘The Puerto Rican Princess’

The Baddest Puta has her own show now but she’s never had time for the BS.

0 reads
Leave a comment
Joseline Hernandez

Source: Vegas Giovanni / Vaughn Alvarez

Joseline Hernandez just confirmed her return to reality television.

The Puerto Rican Princess made the decision to put all the drama of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta behind her, when she abruptly quit last year during the reunion.

Her decision may have seemed sketchy to most, but Joseline insisted that she didn’t need VH1 or Mona Scott.

Turns out she was right, as Ms. Hernandez just announced her new project with WeTV, meaning we can expect more of her viral moments and wise words.

Joseline Takes Miami will start filming in July and is being produced by former Real Housewives of Atlanta‘s Carlos Kingand. The premise of the show will follow Joseline’s life as a single mother to the adorable Bonnie Bella.

In the wake of Joeseline’s news, Elysé Nichele got to thinking: “Wow, reality TV was dry during her departure.”

So, let’s take a stroll down memory lane.

Click through for 10 life lessons The Baddest Puta taught us leading up to her new show.

Joseline Back! 10 Lessons For Survival From ‘The Puerto Rican Princess’ was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11Next page »

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Joseline Back! 10 Lessons For Survival From ‘The Puerto Rican Princess’

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Joseline Back! 10 Lessons For Survival From ‘The…
 20 hours ago
07.05.18
Cookout Approved: 14 Anthems For Your 4th Of…
 20 hours ago
07.05.18
Hilarious Hov: 9 Times Jay-Z Was Funny Without…
 20 hours ago
07.05.18
Here Are 5 Of The Most Viral 4th…
 21 hours ago
07.05.18
If You Don’t Think That Black Culture Influences…
 21 hours ago
07.05.18
two young women with cash
Take Our Music Survey For A Chance To…
 22 hours ago
07.05.18
(Sigh): 8 Times Virtual IG Star Lil’ Miquela…
 23 hours ago
07.05.18
World Domination? Disney Is Making Robots That Can…
 1 day ago
07.05.18
Skillz: Can You Drum In Your Sleep Like…
 1 day ago
07.05.18
GG Music: Flipp Dinero Doubles Down On Recent…
 1 day ago
07.05.18
10 Of The Most Generous Black Women In…
 1 day ago
07.05.18
Eesh: Twitter Has Some Strong Opinions About Ella…
 1 day ago
07.05.18
Please Don’t End Up Like This Woman, Trying…
 1 day ago
07.05.18
‘Love Is’ Recap: Nuri Finally Realizes That Yasir…
 1 day ago
07.05.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close