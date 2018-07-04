CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Skillz: Can You Drum In Your Sleep Like This Kid?

The future.

0 reads
Leave a comment
Young boy playing drum set

Source: Thomas Barwick / Getty

When it comes to your special gifts and talents, it’s alright to brag every now and then for those folks who don’t know.

When you got it, you got it.

One little kid is entitled to all the bragging rights since he can literally drum in his sleep.

 

Three-year-old Deuce Haston‘s video has gone viral on Facebook with over 645,000 views and over 13,000 shares.

His parents are happy with all the attention. “It’s a good thing to know that somebody this little can bring so many people just a smile,” Deuce’s mom, Phebe Haston, told WKRG.

The future seems bright.

Skillz: Can You Drum In Your Sleep Like This Kid? was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Skillz: Can You Drum In Your Sleep Like This Kid?

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Joseline Back! 10 Lessons For Survival From ‘The…
 20 hours ago
07.05.18
Cookout Approved: 14 Anthems For Your 4th Of…
 20 hours ago
07.05.18
Hilarious Hov: 9 Times Jay-Z Was Funny Without…
 20 hours ago
07.05.18
Here Are 5 Of The Most Viral 4th…
 21 hours ago
07.05.18
If You Don’t Think That Black Culture Influences…
 21 hours ago
07.05.18
two young women with cash
Take Our Music Survey For A Chance To…
 22 hours ago
07.05.18
(Sigh): 8 Times Virtual IG Star Lil’ Miquela…
 23 hours ago
07.05.18
World Domination? Disney Is Making Robots That Can…
 1 day ago
07.05.18
Skillz: Can You Drum In Your Sleep Like…
 1 day ago
07.05.18
GG Music: Flipp Dinero Doubles Down On Recent…
 1 day ago
07.05.18
10 Of The Most Generous Black Women In…
 1 day ago
07.05.18
Eesh: Twitter Has Some Strong Opinions About Ella…
 1 day ago
07.05.18
Please Don’t End Up Like This Woman, Trying…
 1 day ago
07.05.18
‘Love Is’ Recap: Nuri Finally Realizes That Yasir…
 1 day ago
07.05.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close