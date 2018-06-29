Donald Trump likes to paint the media as evil, he didn’t even comment on yesterday’s shooting at the Capital Gazette. Reporters attempted to get a comment from him on the White House lawn, but he ignored their requests. Chris Paul jokingly says he should borrow his wife’s “I don’t really care, do you?” jacket.

Morning Minute: Donald Needs To Borrow Melania’s Jacket was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

