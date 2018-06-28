CLOSE
Entertainment News
It's Going To Be A While Before You See "Braxton Family Values"

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty

According to TMZ, it’s going to be a minute before you see new episodes of Braxton Family Values. The Braxtons won’t shoot until they get more money.

TMZ reports:

Sources connected to the show tell us the entire cast — Tamar, Toni, Towanda, Traci, Trinaand mom Evelyn — was scheduled to shoot in Atlanta last week, but only Traci showed up … so WE tv sent the crew home and pulled the plug on taping.

Our sources say the Braxton women are refusing to return to work until the network and Magical Elves production company renegotiate their contracts for the second half of season 6.

The major bones of contention, we’re told — the cast feels their wardrobe and travel stipends are so low it’s laughable. They also want their salaries increased to an “appropriate” level.

WE tv declined to comment, but sources close to the situation tell us the Braxtons are under contract through season 9. We also reached out to Magical Elves … no word back so far.

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

