Joe Jackson has died at the age of 89 from a battle with terminal cancer. The cancer was pancreatic, according to the Daily Mail.
Katherine Jackson had been at his bedside along with some of his children and grandchildren.
Last week, Jermaine Jackson said that the family was concerned about Joe’s health and wasn’t getting information about his condition.
“No one knew what was going on — we shouldn’t have to beg, plead and argue to see our own father, especially at a time like this,” he lamented at the time, according to Page Six. “We have been hurting. We were not being told where he was and couldn’t get the full picture. Even from the doctor. My mother was worried sick.”
Joe had suffered from many health issues including multiple strokes and heart attacks in 2015 and 2016.
Joe was best known as the patriarch of the Jackson family and launching the career of The Jackson 5.
He had 10 children with wife estranged wife Katherine.
