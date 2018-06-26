CLOSE
Update: Apex Teacher Resigns After Video Surface That Appears To Show Him Choking A Student

Brian Kelley, an Apex High School teacher, resigned effective June 15th after a video was posted to social media that appears to show him choking a student. Kelley was suspended with pay as of May 25th, according to ABC11.

Read More: Apex High School Teacher Suspended After Video Shows Him Choking A Student

 

 

