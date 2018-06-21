Paramedic Shortage In The Triangle: Officials Hope To Interest High Schoolers To Become E-M-T’s

Wake County is dealing with a shortage of paramedics. The population is quickly growing in Wake County, and the 9-1-1 call volume is growing at an even faster rate. Wake County is now focusing on recruiting young people to become paramedics. Officials are hoping that an E-M-S summer camp for high school will help alleviate the shortage. During the camp, students will learn about bleeding control, airway management, water rescue techniques and how to deal with mass incidents.

