Scamming is the oldest fraud in history. Some people do it for the money, and some folks just do it for the thrill.

Unfortunately, people on the other end of the swindle don’t find it as humorous. The ones that fall for the scams are usually the ones who have a great desire for something — like a job at NIKE.

Lmao people really think that tagging some fake Nike page on Instagram, is gonna get them recruited by Nike. I’m disappointed. — Shak (@NotShak) June 18, 2018

There’s a fake flyer going around on social media recently, promising sneaker lovers the opportunity to become NIKE Ambassadors and receive free gear. The conning posts asks users with more than 250 followers to repost the advertisement to their IG story, follow the @nike_recruitss page and mention the handle (which sounds hella fake, btw) in their post. But who would fall for that.

But NIKE, being the brolic brand that it is, shut ish down immediately.

That is not an authorized Nike account. Let us know if we can help you with anything else. — Nike.com (@nikestore) June 19, 2018

Stay woke, friends.

People who graduated from a Top 5 public university in the country on IG reposting fake Nike flyers trying to become brand ambassadors. I know the job market is competitive but does it have to come down to this? 😔 — Walt (@WaltD336) June 19, 2018

I’m unfollowing everyone that reposts that fake Nike Ambassador post lol — chad miller (@nychad) June 19, 2018

New Scam Alert! You Won’t Be NIKE’s New Brand Ambassador — Sorry was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

