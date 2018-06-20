Video: Horrified Blue Ivy Covers Her Eyes During Her Parents’ Racy Tour Videos

Blue Ivy is just like your six-year-old. She is not here for her parents hugging and kissing and such. Unfortunately for Blue, her parents’ tour features video that shows Beyonce and Jay Z doing all of that “yucky stuff” and she doesn’t want to see it.

Blue watching the interlude of her parents in bed LMAOOOO pic.twitter.com/lcHqubL67p — tink. (@MissTink__) June 19, 2018

We haven’t seen the videos yet that is causing Blue to cover her eyes, but we have seen some of the pictures from the tour book.

I'm SHOOK…. A post shared by Beyoncé Giselle Knowles Carter (@beybsasha) on Jun 9, 2018 at 8:43pm PDT

