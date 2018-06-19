CLOSE
Funny Moments Tiffany Haddish Hosting MTV Movie Awards

Tiffany Haddish is the first Black women to host The 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards, and she did not disappoint last night. From beginning to end Haddish slayed.

Tiffany Haddish as Cardi B.

Haddish opened the show with her own version of Cardi’s B hit, “Bodak Yellow”. She wore the same style dress Cardi wore for her baby bump reveal on SNL and pretended to get pregnant by looking into Michael B. Jordan‘s eyes. Hilarious!

Haddish Channels Black Panther

To back her up, Haddish called on comedian Lil Rel, as well as her Girls Trip co-stars Queen Latifah and Jada Pinkett Smith.

Haddish walked away with MTV award for “Best Comedic Performance” in ‘Girls Trip’.

