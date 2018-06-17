Hot Or Not: Marsha Ambrosius New Single “Old Times”

It’s been a minute since we’ve heard new music from Marsha Ambrosius. She’s back with her new single “Old Times”, featuring Ambrosius’ adorable daughter and husband. The single features Marsha’s signature melodic smooth vocals as she reminds her lover of their longtime love as he navigates the streets to get home to their family.

Marsha’s forthcoming third studio album, NYLA, is due out in September.

