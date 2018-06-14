Target Pulls Controversial “Baby Daddy” Father’s Day Card That Features Black Couple

Do better, Target.

Target has dealt with backlash over a “baby daddy” Father’s Day card in their stores. The card features a Black couple.

The card company, American Greetings, issued a statement about the cards, according to BuzzFeed:

“This particular card was created for, and addressed to, a loving husband—which the inside copy makes clear,” a spokesperson for the company told BuzzFeed News on Wednesday.

“However, we now see that the front page, taken out of context, can communicate an unintentional meaning that we are strongly against perpetuating and is not consistent with our company purpose and values,” she said.

Target also issued a statement:

“We want all guests to feel welcomed and respected when they shop at Target,” Joshua Thomas, spokesperson for Target, told BuzzFeed News on Wednesday.

“We were made aware of some concerns about this card last week and are working with our vendor to have it removed from Target stores,” he said. “We appreciate the feedback and apologize. It’s never our intent to offend any of our guests with the products we sell.”

21 Fashionable Photos Of Melanin Filled Male Models Killin' It At London Fashion Week Men's 21 photos Launch gallery 21 Fashionable Photos Of Melanin Filled Male Models Killin' It At London Fashion Week Men's 1. Ben Sherman Source:Getty 1 of 21 2. Ben Sherman Source:Getty 2 of 21 3. Ben Sherman Source:Getty 3 of 21 4. Ben Sherman Source:Getty 4 of 21 5. Ben Sherman Source:Getty 5 of 21 6. Berthold Source:Getty 6 of 21 7. Berthold Source:Getty 7 of 21 8. Berthold Source:Getty 8 of 21 9. Berthold Source:Getty 9 of 21 10. Mr Start DiscoveryLAB Source:Getty 10 of 21 11. Mr Start DiscoveryLAB Source:Getty 11 of 21 12. St James's Source:Getty 12 of 21 13. St James's - Runway - LFWM June 2018 Source:Getty 13 of 21 14. St James's Source:Getty 14 of 21 15. St James's Source:Getty 15 of 21 16. Daniel W. Fletcher Source:Getty 16 of 21 17. Daniel W. Fletcher Source:Getty 17 of 21 18. Daniel W. Fletcher Source:Getty 18 of 21 19. Daniel W. Fletcher Source:Getty 19 of 21 20. Phoebe English for MAN Source:Getty 20 of 21 21. Phoebe English for MAN Source:Getty 21 of 21 Skip ad Continue reading 21 Fashionable Photos Of Melanin Filled Male Models Killin’ It At London Fashion Week Men’s 21 Fashionable Photos Of Melanin Filled Male Models Killin' It At London Fashion Week Men's London Fashion Week Mens' brought us everything from easy fitting button downs perfect for work or office as well as patterns like florals and stylish stripes. If you missed it, we recapped some of the best looks to inspire the man in your lifes' work or play style. The Black male models proved that melanin always makes fashion look better. Click through our gallery to see them slaying on the runway. In advance: you're welcome.

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark