CLOSE
National
Home > National

Target Pulls Controversial “Baby Daddy” Father’s Day Card That Features Black Couple

4 reads
Leave a comment
Logos

Source: Getty / Getty

Do better, Target.

Target has dealt with backlash over a “baby daddy” Father’s Day card in their stores. The card features a Black couple.

 

 

The card company, American Greetings, issued a statement about the cards, according to BuzzFeed:

“This particular card was created for, and addressed to, a loving husband—which the inside copy makes clear,” a spokesperson for the company told BuzzFeed News on Wednesday.

“However, we now see that the front page, taken out of context, can communicate an unintentional meaning that we are strongly against perpetuating and is not consistent with our company purpose and values,” she said.

Target also issued a statement:

“We want all guests to feel welcomed and respected when they shop at Target,” Joshua Thomas, spokesperson for Target, told BuzzFeed News on Wednesday.

“We were made aware of some concerns about this card last week and are working with our vendor to have it removed from Target stores,” he said. “We appreciate the feedback and apologize. It’s never our intent to offend any of our guests with the products we sell.”

 

 

Mr Start DiscoveryLAB

21 Fashionable Photos Of Melanin Filled Male Models Killin' It At London Fashion Week Men's

21 photos Launch gallery

21 Fashionable Photos Of Melanin Filled Male Models Killin' It At London Fashion Week Men's

Continue reading 21 Fashionable Photos Of Melanin Filled Male Models Killin’ It At London Fashion Week Men’s

21 Fashionable Photos Of Melanin Filled Male Models Killin' It At London Fashion Week Men's

London Fashion Week Mens' brought us everything from easy fitting button downs perfect for work or office as well as patterns like florals and stylish stripes. If you missed it, we recapped some of the best looks to inspire the man in your lifes' work or play style. The Black male models proved that melanin always makes fashion look better. Click through our gallery to see them slaying on the runway. In advance: you're welcome.

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

baby daddy , Father's Day , target

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Celebration For A Cure
Prayers Up For NeNe And Gregg Leakes After…
 8 mins ago
06.14.18
Black Music Month: Jill Scott
 4 hours ago
06.14.18
After 54 Years: Bill & Camille Cosby Are…
 5 hours ago
06.14.18
Shopping Spree
Take Our Music Survey For A Chance To…
 5 hours ago
06.14.18
29 items
PHOTOS: Wiz Khalifa Meet & Greet At 92Q
 18 hours ago
06.14.18
Beyonce, Jay Z OTR 2
Internet Detectives Are Convinced That Beyonce Is Pregnant…
 1 day ago
06.13.18
Black Music Month: Mary J. Blige
 1 day ago
06.13.18
Wow: This Pianist Puts A Soulful Twist On…
 2 days ago
06.13.18
Do Your Big Feet Trip You Up When…
 2 days ago
06.13.18
Warriors Fan Passes Jordan Bell A Clutch Henny…
 2 days ago
06.13.18
2018 XXL Freshman Cover Proves The New Generation…
 2 days ago
06.13.18
12 items
National Loving Day: 10 Unusually, Unorthodox Couples Who…
 2 days ago
06.14.18
Ed Helms, Jeremy Renner & Jon Hamm On…
 2 days ago
06.13.18
Do Your Parents Pronounce Things Wrong All The…
 2 days ago
06.13.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close