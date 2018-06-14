Target Pulls Controversial “Baby Daddy” Father’s Day Card That Features Black Couple

Do better, Target.
Target has dealt with backlash over a “baby daddy” Father’s Day card in their stores. The card features a Black couple.
The card, which shows a black couple kissing, sparked backlash on social media after customers like TaKeisha Saunders shared their outrage: "It was the only card that featured a black couple," she said. "My husband is not my baby daddy." The card company, American Greetings, says it communicated "unintentional meaning that we are strongly against perpetuating" and has pulled it from all retailers. [📷: TaKeisha Saunders, American Greetings/@buzzfeednews]
The card company, American Greetings, issued a statement about the cards, according to BuzzFeed:
“This particular card was created for, and addressed to, a loving husband—which the inside copy makes clear,” a spokesperson for the company told BuzzFeed News on Wednesday.
“However, we now see that the front page, taken out of context, can communicate an unintentional meaning that we are strongly against perpetuating and is not consistent with our company purpose and values,” she said.
Target also issued a statement:
“We want all guests to feel welcomed and respected when they shop at Target,” Joshua Thomas, spokesperson for Target, told BuzzFeed News on Wednesday.
“We were made aware of some concerns about this card last week and are working with our vendor to have it removed from Target stores,” he said. “We appreciate the feedback and apologize. It’s never our intent to offend any of our guests with the products we sell.”
