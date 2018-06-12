Jada Pinkett Smith Admits That She Often Considered Suicide

In the wake of the suicides of Kate Spade and Anthony Bourdain, Jada Pinkett Smith is speaking out about her challenges with her mental health and the fact that she has considered taking her own life.
One thing I’ve learned in my life over the years is that mental health is something we should practice daily, not just when issues arise. We should take care of our mind and spirit in the same way we do our body. With the suicides of Kate and Anthony it brought up feelings of when I was in such despair and had considered the same demise…often. In the years I spent towards my healing, many moons ago, I realized the mind and heart can be extremely delicate without the foundation of a formidable spirit. What I eat, what I watch on TV, what music I listen to, how I care for my body, my spiritual practice, what people I surround myself with, the amount of stress I allow and so on… either contribute to or deteriorate my mental health. Mental health is a daily practice for me. It’s a practice of deep self-love. May Kate and Anthony Rest In Peace. Many may not understand… but I do, and this morning I have the deepest gratitude that I pulled through. . Love.
Black Broadway Sizzles On The Red Carpet At The 2018 Tony Awards
1. Broadway's Best And BlackestSource:Getty 1 of 14
2. Cynthia ErivoSource:Getty 2 of 14
3. Kerry Washington3 of 14
4. Kerry Washington4 of 14
5. Brian Tyree HenrySource:Getty 5 of 14
6. Brian Tyree HenrySource:Getty 6 of 14
7. Lauren Ridloff and Douglas RidloffSource:Getty 7 of 14
8. Brooklyn SudanoSource:Getty 8 of 14
9. Brandon Victor DixonSource:Getty 9 of 14
10. Brandon Victor Dixon10 of 14
11. Noma DumezweniSource:Getty 11 of 14
12. Noma Dumezweni12 of 14
13. Nikki M. James13 of 14
14. Nikki M. JamesSource:Getty 14 of 14
