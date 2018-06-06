National
Journalist April Ryan Goes Toe-To-Toe With Sarah Sanders

47th NAACP Image Awards Nominees' Luncheon - Arrivals

Source: Vincent Sandoval / Getty

CNN correspondent April Ryan brought a valid issue of police brutality, an issue that actually spurred the protests by the NFL players to the attention of White House press secretary Sarah Sanders. A contentious encounter ensued when Ryan asked Sanders, “that there are “black and brown soldiers that fight in the military and feel that taking a knee and bringing attention to police-involved shootings is something that this White House should deal with”?

It sounds like she didn’t really get an answer to her question. Check out video on Sarah Sanders response.

