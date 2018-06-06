Journalist April Ryan Goes Toe-To-Toe With Sarah Sanders

CNN correspondent April Ryan brought a valid issue of police brutality, an issue that actually spurred the protests by the NFL players to the attention of White House press secretary Sarah Sanders. A contentious encounter ensued when Ryan asked Sanders, “that there are “black and brown soldiers that fight in the military and feel that taking a knee and bringing attention to police-involved shootings is something that this White House should deal with”?

It sounds like she didn’t really get an answer to her question. Check out video on Sarah Sanders response.

"Is the president aware that this is about police-involved shootings, and not about disrespecting the flag?" April Ryan asks in contentious exchange. "The president has made his position crystal clear on this topic," Press Sec. Sanders replies. "He not going to waver on that." pic.twitter.com/yKRLY7AITX — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) June 5, 2018

