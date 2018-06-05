A Dose Of Cutest : 5 Year Old Steals Show At Kindergarten Graduation

It’s graduation season and its time to celebrate. 5-year-old Aubrey Christina Toby was tired of waiting in line at graduation so she started dancing. This kid has some serious moves, and the crowd loved it, watch towards the end, her spin move!

Aubrey’s uncle, Merle Murrain wrote this on Instagram about the adorable little girl: Her future is going to be amazing! Class of 2018. Pre-K Graduation. Aubrey Christina Toby

AWESOME!

courtesy WTVD

Must Read:

Be Clear: Maria Sharapova Could Never, And Will Never Be Serena Williams’ Rival

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: