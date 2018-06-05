Local
Home > Local

A Dose Of Cutest : 5 Year Old Steals Show At Kindergarten Graduation

0 reads
Leave a comment
Kindergarten graduate, mom and child

Source: George / Getty

It’s graduation season and its time to celebrate. 5-year-old Aubrey Christina Toby was tired of waiting in line at graduation so she started dancing. This kid has some serious moves, and the crowd loved it, watch towards the end, her spin move!

Aubrey’s uncle, Merle Murrain wrote this on Instagram about the adorable little girl: Her future is going to be amazing! Class of 2018. Pre-K Graduation. Aubrey Christina Toby

AWESOME!

courtesy WTVD

Must Read:

Be Clear: Maria Sharapova Could Never, And Will Never Be Serena Williams’ Rival

5 Year Old , dancing , K-Graduation

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading A Dose Of Cutest : 5 Year Old Steals Show At Kindergarten Graduation

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 17 hours ago
06.04.18
Walmart Next Gospel Superstar
The Next Gospel Superstar Contest Presented By Walmart
 21 hours ago
06.04.18
Watch What Happens Live - Season 13
Hey Baby Bump! Kenya Moore And Her Pregnancy…
 21 hours ago
06.04.18
Dubai World Cup
Janet Jackson Calls Cops To Demand Welfare Check…
 22 hours ago
06.04.18
Essence 9th Annual Black Women In Hollywood - Arrivals
Issa Rae Has Another Mirror Moment In Insecure…
 23 hours ago
06.04.18
Black Music Month: Aretha Franklin
 1 day ago
06.04.18
Andrea Constand Forgives Convicted Rapist Bill Cosby, But…
 1 day ago
06.04.18
Carlos Santana Isn’t The First To Turn The…
 1 day ago
06.04.18
Officer Litty: You Can Tell By This Cop’s…
 1 day ago
06.04.18
Freako Rico Illustrates Drake Vs. Pusha T Beef
 2 days ago
06.04.18
Watch: J. Cole Shows Love To Former Landlord…
 2 days ago
06.04.18
7 items
15 Years After “Frontin” And Lanisha Cole Is…
 2 days ago
06.03.18
Say No To iPhones: Apple’s New Health Initiative…
 2 days ago
06.04.18
If Steph Curry Doesn’t Win The Finals, He…
 2 days ago
06.04.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close