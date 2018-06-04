Let The Villain Win: This Twitter User Is Flipping People’s Perspective On Disney “Bad Guys”

0 reads Leave a comment
Are you that person who roots for the villains in movies?
Well Twitter user Zelda Williams is on your side.
Over the past two days, she’s been making a strong case for Disney villains and why we should put some respect on their name. If you let her tell it, the “heroes” of the story were more problematic than their antagonists.
From The Little Mermaid to The Lion King, swipe through to peep how Zelda is flipping people’s perspective on who’s the “bad guy” in a movie.
