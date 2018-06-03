Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Freako Rico Illustrates Drake Vs. Pusha T Beef

Th ultra-Trippy Atlanta artist captured all the most ruthless bars in visual form.

0 reads
Leave a comment
Drake & Future Summer Sixteen Concert After-Party

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Atlanta artist Freako Rico interpreted the Drake and Pusha T battle for social media and the web is loving his work.

Check out the first volume of Rico’s BEEF comic below.

After all the new layers that were peeled back on “The Story Of Adidon,” Rico added a second visual.

Pending a response from Drake, we might get more heat from both MC’s and Freako Rico soon.

Shop Rico’s work here.

Freako Rico Illustrates Drake Vs. Pusha T Beef was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Freako Rico Illustrates Drake Vs. Pusha T Beef

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Walmart Next Gospel Superstar
The Next Gospel Superstar Contest Presented By Walmart
 1 hour ago
06.04.18
Watch What Happens Live - Season 13
Hey Baby Bump! Kenya Moore And Her Pregnancy…
 1 hour ago
06.04.18
Dubai World Cup
Janet Jackson Calls Cops To Demand Welfare Check…
 3 hours ago
06.04.18
Essence 9th Annual Black Women In Hollywood - Arrivals
Issa Rae Has Another Mirror Moment In Insecure…
 3 hours ago
06.04.18
Black Music Month: Aretha Franklin
 12 hours ago
06.04.18
Andrea Constand Forgives Convicted Rapist Bill Cosby, But…
 12 hours ago
06.04.18
Carlos Santana Isn’t The First To Turn The…
 15 hours ago
06.04.18
Officer Litty: You Can Tell By This Cop’s…
 16 hours ago
06.04.18
Freako Rico Illustrates Drake Vs. Pusha T Beef
 20 hours ago
06.04.18
Watch: J. Cole Shows Love To Former Landlord…
 20 hours ago
06.04.18
7 items
15 Years After “Frontin” And Lanisha Cole Is…
 20 hours ago
06.03.18
Say No To iPhones: Apple’s New Health Initiative…
 20 hours ago
06.04.18
If Steph Curry Doesn’t Win The Finals, He…
 21 hours ago
06.04.18
The Internet Has Questions After Johnny Depp Emerges…
 21 hours ago
06.04.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close