Ooooops: Allergan Recalls Birth Control Pills Packaged In Wrong Order

The maker of Taytulla birth-control treatment have issued a nationwide recall in the United States, a packaging error could lead to accidental pregnancy. The physician sample pack should have 24 pink capsules with hormones followed by four maroon capsules without hormones. Instead, the faulty pack had four maroon placebos at the start of the treatment.
The recall involves lot 5620706, which expires in May 2019. Consumers who have those birth control pills should arrange to return them to their physicians. If you have any questions contact Allergan at 800-678-1605, Monday through Friday.
