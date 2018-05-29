Really?
Would You Drink Cockroach Milk…..It’s The Latest Superfood?

Are you ready to trade in your almond and soy milk for some cockroach dairy? Eeeeewwwww, Cockroaches? Yes, those disgusting insects you find loitering around your garbage. Bobby Jimmy and The Critters also made a song about “Roaches”.

Roaches think they cute

Girl I’m not impressed

It ticks me off when I find ’em

Wearin’ my momma’s dress

Experts said a rare milk crystal produced by cockroaches contains human health benefits, and the finding is catching a lot of attention from superfood enthusiasts. However, you won’t find the rare crystals inside your average house pest because they are only produced by the Pacific Beetle cockroach.

