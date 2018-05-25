Really?
Oh’ No….. Alexa Didn’t Eaves Drop Sends Message Without Family’s Knowledge

Amazon Alexa

Source: David Becker / Getty

Alexa has learned a new trick, record private conversations and then send the conversations to a random person on someones contact list. Things took a chilling turn into Big Brother territory about two weeks ago, when a couple in Oregon got a frantic phone call from an employee on the couples list.

The message: “Unplug your Alexa devices right now. You’re being hacked.”

The woman and her family used Amazon devices to control their home’s heat, lights, and security system, but she’s now pulled the plug on Alexa. Amazon, however offered an apology but provided no specifics about what caused the incident or what it was doing to fix it. The woman feels her privacy has been ‘invaded’ and is seeking a refund.

