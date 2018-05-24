Entertainment News
Blue Ivy Is A Rule Follower…This Video Shows That Her Grandmother, Tina Lawson, Is Definitely Not

Wearable Art Gala - Arrivals

Source: Gabriel Olsen / Getty

Kids know the rules and will call you out if you’re not following them…even Blue Ivy. Beyonce’s oldest daughter were in a Paris theater when this occurred:

 

When you are trying to sneak a video 😂

A post shared by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on

 

McDonald's Inspiration Gospel Tour Kicked Off In Chicago With A Hallelujah

McDonald's Inspiration Gospel Tour Kicked Off In Chicago With A Hallelujah

McDonald's Inspiration Gospel Tour Kicked Off In Chicago With A Hallelujah

 

