WATCH: Billboard Finale Salt-N-Pepa Performs With En Vogue

It’s been nearly 25 years since the release of Salt-N-Pepa and En Vogue’s “Whatta Man.” The special performance on the Billboard awards last night, marked the anniversary of Salt-N-Pepa becoming the first female rap artists to hit the top 40 on the Billboard Hot 100 with their iconic single “Push It.” In 1994, the trio teamed up with En Vogue for “Whatta Man,” which became their highest-charting single at number three.

Watch a clip of Salt-N-Pepa and En Vogue’s 2018 Billboard Music Awards performance below.

Must Read:

Slay! Celebs Rule The Billboard Music Awards Red Carpet

Michael BAE Jordan’s Essence Cover Got The Internet Pregnant

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: