Are You A Singer? Dancer? Part Of A Band Or Choir? Apply To Perform At Durham’s CenterFest 2018!

Eleven Places Where Black Women And Girls Just Aren’t Safe

[caption id="attachment_2839048" align="alignleft" width="847"] Source: Jonathan Gibby / Getty[/caption] Nowadays, all you have to do is turn on the TV or log onto the internet, and we’re inundated with stories about Black women and girls being mistreated, discriminated against, having the police called on us and even killed for doing nothing more than being in our skin. Where we are allowed to go and be our carefree unapologetic selves? At times, it feels as if those spaces are getting more limited, especially in Trump's America. From Yale University dorms to the Waffle Houses to our own homes, here are eleven places where it's literally unsafe for us to exist.