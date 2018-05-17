Local
Are You A Singer? Dancer? Part Of A Band Or Choir? Apply To Perform At Durham's CenterFest 2018!

Karen Clark
The 44th Annual CenterFest is the longest running outdoor juried arts festival in North Carolina. The festival boasts more than 140 juried visual artists, great entertainment, lots of food and fun, and educational activities for kids. Located in Downtown Durham’s vibrant city center district, CenterFest performers, artists and visitors will enjoy a setting filled with restaurants, shops and studios: a perfect space for an event that will bring around 30,000 visitors over the weekend. CenterFest 2018 will include multiple performance stages showcasing music, dance, street performers, and community groups. We are looking for a diverse array of performance groups and entertainers.

