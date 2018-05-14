Local
Home > Local

Free Family Movie Night In Wake Forest!

Karen Clark
10 reads
Leave a comment
Happy woman working at the movie theatre selling popcorn

Source: andresr / Getty

Looking for some fun, free, family activities in the Wake Forest area?

The Wake Forest Parks, Recreation & Cultural Resources Department is hosting a free, monthly outdoor movie series from May through August at E. Carroll Joyner Park, 701 Harris Road. The first in the series of “Family Movie Nights at Joyner Park” will take place Saturday, May 26, at 8:30 p.m. and feature the film “Coco.”
New this year, Family Movie Nights at Joyner Park will also include movie-related pre-show activities for kids beginning at 7:15 p.m. The May 26 pre-show activity will be “Music & Masks.” Children 12 and under are invited to make skull masks at the arts and crafts table and join local student performers as they play and sing music from the movie, “Coco.”
Family Movie Nights at Joyner Park are free and open to the public. Attendees are encouraged to bring a blanket and/or chairs but are reminded that alcohol, smoking and unleashed pets are prohibited.
Assorted food vendors will be on site selling snacks and refreshments.
Future film screenings are scheduled for June 30 (The Lion King), July 28 (Cars 3), and Aug. 11 (Beauty & The Beast). Showtime for each event is 8:30 p.m. Anyone planning to attend is urged to arrive early as viewing space may be limited.
In the event of rain, Family Movie Night may be moved inside Flaherty Park Community Center, 1226 N. White St. Updates will be provided on the Town’s website and Facebook page and by calling the Wake Forest Weather Line at 919-435-9569. Smart phone users who have downloaded the Town of Wake Forest app will receive a push notification informing them of any schedule changes.
For more information, including a listing of each month’s pre-show activity, visit wakeforestnc.gov and search “Family Movie Nights” or contact PRCR Events Coordinator Suja Jacob at 919-556-7063 or sjacob@wakeforestnc.gov.

Wise Ones: Chance The Rapper And Other Emcees With Degrees

11 photos Launch gallery

Wise Ones: Chance The Rapper And Other Emcees With Degrees

Continue reading Wise Ones: Chance The Rapper And Other Emcees With Degrees

Wise Ones: Chance The Rapper And Other Emcees With Degrees

Chance The Rapper recently received an honorary doctorate degree from Dillard University, but he isn’t the only rapper that can say he’s a fire emcee and degree holder. Check out these other rappers who have their college degrees.

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

family , movie , Wake Forest

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
2017 BET Awards - Arrivals
Somebody Get Maxwell Some Security On Stage…His Fans…
 7 hours ago
05.14.18
FOX's 'Empire' - Season Four
Taraji P. Henson Is Engaged!!!
 7 hours ago
05.14.18
Hype Williams Compares The Video For Nas’ “Hate…
 9 hours ago
05.14.18
Man Of The People: Rae Sremmurd’s Slim Jxmmi…
 10 hours ago
05.14.18
At One Point Azealia Banks Really Really Liked…
 10 hours ago
05.14.18
Reign Man: King James Shows Off Photographic Memory…
 21 hours ago
05.14.18
Petty Fans Harrass Pregnant Cardi B At Fendi…
 22 hours ago
05.14.18
Kobe 2X Is Twice As Turnt As Your…
 1 day ago
05.14.18
Cardi B Carefully Pens (& Proofreads) IG Caption…
 1 day ago
05.14.18
For All The Motherless Folks Out There: Tupac…
 1 day ago
05.14.18
Baby Bump Watch! Chanel Iman And Hubby Sterling…
 1 day ago
05.14.18
LOL: Tiffany Haddish Was On ‘Pimp My Ride’…
 1 day ago
05.14.18
#MuteRKelly: Apple Music and Pandora Follow Spotify, Will…
 1 day ago
05.14.18
Alright Guys, We Think Chadwick Boseman May Be…
 1 day ago
05.14.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now