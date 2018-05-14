Free Family Movie Night In Wake Forest!

Looking for some fun, free, family activities in the Wake Forest area?

The Wake Forest Parks, Recreation & Cultural Resources Department is hosting a free, monthly outdoor movie series from May through August at E. Carroll Joyner Park, 701 Harris Road. The first in the series of “Family Movie Nights at Joyner Park” will take place Saturday, May 26, at 8:30 p.m. and feature the film “Coco.”

New this year, Family Movie Nights at Joyner Park will also include movie-related pre-show activities for kids beginning at 7:15 p.m. The May 26 pre-show activity will be “Music & Masks.” Children 12 and under are invited to make skull masks at the arts and crafts table and join local student performers as they play and sing music from the movie, “Coco.”

Family Movie Nights at Joyner Park are free and open to the public. Attendees are encouraged to bring a blanket and/or chairs but are reminded that alcohol, smoking and unleashed pets are prohibited.

Assorted food vendors will be on site selling snacks and refreshments.

Future film screenings are scheduled for June 30 (The Lion King), July 28 (Cars 3), and Aug. 11 (Beauty & The Beast). Showtime for each event is 8:30 p.m. Anyone planning to attend is urged to arrive early as viewing space may be limited.

In the event of rain, Family Movie Night may be moved inside Flaherty Park Community Center, 1226 N. White St. Updates will be provided on the Town’s website and Facebook page and by calling the Wake Forest Weather Line at 919-435-9569. Smart phone users who have downloaded the Town of Wake Forest app will receive a push notification informing them of any schedule changes.