Howard University Grads Inspired by ‘Dr. T’Challa …..Chadwick Boseman

Chadwick Boseman delivered a powerful commencement speech at Howard University on Saturday. Boseman praised student protesters in his speech, who spent nine days occupying the Howard administration building, and described his early struggles as a black actor.

After accepting an honorary Doctorate of Humane Letters, Boseman did the “Wakanda Forever” salute to the cheers of the 150th graduating class.

Watch speech in its entirety below!

