Y’all. They Really Tried It With Auntie Maxine Waters AGAIN…And, As Usual, She Gives It Back 100 Times Better Than She Gets It

Today should just be dedicated to Maxine Waters. No big intro or explanation needed. Just watch. Might even want to pop some popcorn and settle in for the entertainment.

'I do not yield. Not one second to you. Not one second.' — Rep. Maxine Waters will never stop reclaiming her time pic.twitter.com/JDwfeEWy4i — NowThis (@nowthisnews) May 10, 2018

