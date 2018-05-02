The Two Black Men Arrested At Starbucks Have Settled With The City Of Philadelphia…Guess How Much They Got???

0 reads Leave a comment
The two Black men who were arrested while sitting in a Philadelphia Starbucks have settled with the city.
According to the Associated Press:
Two black men arrested for sitting at a Philadelphia Starbucks without ordering anything have settled with the city for a symbolic $1 each and a promise from officials to set up a $200,000 program for young entrepreneurs.
The men’s lawyer and Mayor Jim Kenney outlined the agreement to The Associated Press.
