The Two Black Men Arrested At Starbucks Have Settled With The City Of Philadelphia…Guess How Much They Got???

The two Black men who were arrested while sitting in a Philadelphia Starbucks have settled with the city.

BREAKING: Black men arrested at Starbucks settle with Philadelphia for $1 each and a city pledge of $200K for young entrepreneurs. — The Associated Press (@AP) May 2, 2018

According to the Associated Press:

Two black men arrested for sitting at a Philadelphia Starbucks without ordering anything have settled with the city for a symbolic $1 each and a promise from officials to set up a $200,000 program for young entrepreneurs.

The men’s lawyer and Mayor Jim Kenney outlined the agreement to The Associated Press.

