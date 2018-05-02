Local
Students And Alumni Hate NCCU’s New Logo…What Do You Think?

Karen Clark
NCCU The Ultimate Homecoming Block Party

Source: Michael Crenshaw / Michael Crenshaw

There’s been a lot of conversation around North Carolina Central University’s new logo and now Chancellor Johnson Akinleye is apologizing for it.

“It was never our intention to portray our institution in any manner but one that affirms the distinctiveness of NCCU,” Akinleye wrote in a message on the university’s website Thursday. “We sincerely apologize to anyone who felt hurt or offended.”

 

 

 

 

