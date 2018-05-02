Students And Alumni Hate NCCU’s New Logo…What Do You Think?

There’s been a lot of conversation around North Carolina Central University’s new logo and now Chancellor Johnson Akinleye is apologizing for it.

“It was never our intention to portray our institution in any manner but one that affirms the distinctiveness of NCCU,” Akinleye wrote in a message on the university’s website Thursday. “We sincerely apologize to anyone who felt hurt or offended.”

So the @@Engine_GoGo redesign the Nccu logo. To make us more competitive on a Global level, and help market us to a broader audience… pic.twitter.com/k9bseh0OrU — Roddrick Howell (@RoddrickHowell) April 18, 2018

