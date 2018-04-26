Nah, Not Him Too: Chance The Rapper Defends Kanye West And Gets The Universal Side Eye

By now, we’re all use to Kanye‘s krazy outbursts — but this time, he forced our guy Chance The Rapper to chime in, and his response had many questioning “is he canceled next?”

As #YeMeltdown2K18 took place on Twitter this week, the celebrity world became divided into stars who couldn’t believe the things Kanye was saying, to folks who sort of agree with his POV. Unfortunately, Chano was the latter:

Talked to him two days ago. He’s in a great space and not affected by folk tryna question his mental or physical health. Same Ye from the Vmas, same Ye from the telethon. https://t.co/2zY3KpllV2 — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) April 25, 2018

Black people don’t have to be democrats. — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) April 25, 2018

Next President gon be independent — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) April 25, 2018

That brought a lot of Chance haters to the surface:

Beyonce when Chance The Rapper tries to hug her again pic.twitter.com/xZCVsXoxzu — 🍑 (@kardashkitty) April 26, 2018

https://twitter.com/PIECENATION/status/989471397549432833

Chance isn’t the only star that folks are looking to cancel. Daniel Caesar is also on people’s radar for his support problematic tweets and his support of Candace Owens.

Listen to the arguments of the opposition, it rally can’t hurt. Can only lead to a clearer understanding. — Daniel Caesar (@DanielCaesar) April 24, 2018

Daniel Caesar is a coon too? pic.twitter.com/ZVKCyRcU9h — tori.🎈 (@stylishlytori) April 24, 2018

Oh, and Cyhi The Prynce, just stop it:

Y'all didn't hate him till he became president y'all like him for 60 to 70 years now all of sudden y'all don't like him https://t.co/EfWdjqK24a — CYHI THE PRYNCE (@CyhiThePrynce) April 24, 2018

Y'all do know Martin Luther King was republican — CYHI THE PRYNCE (@CyhiThePrynce) April 24, 2018

Cyhi is really riding with Kanye in the white bronco right now smh — William Ketchum III (@WEKetchum) April 25, 2018

Everyone is allowed their freedom to say whatever they please; but once an artists use that power to support dangerous rhetoric — that’s when we start to prepare the drinks for their cancellation party.

Only time will time the fate of young Chance.

